Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $557.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.