Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,435 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ProPetro by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

