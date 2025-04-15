O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.