L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $63.28 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 99,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.