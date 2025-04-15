Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 97,985 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.