Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $15,802,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,298 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $54,761.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,173.78. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $208,917.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,977,481.75. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $956,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Immunovant Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.81. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

