Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.48 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $44,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,588.25. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

