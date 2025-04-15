Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,563 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

