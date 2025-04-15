Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,702 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

