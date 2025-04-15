Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,908 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:ICF opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.