Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Balchem worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.97. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

