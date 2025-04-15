Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364,629 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,084,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after buying an additional 400,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

