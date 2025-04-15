Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.03% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

