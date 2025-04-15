Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CF Industries worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.