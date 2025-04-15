Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.55 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $226.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.61 and a 1-year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

