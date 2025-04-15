Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.14 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ryanair worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

