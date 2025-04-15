Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.79 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

