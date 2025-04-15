Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 714,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,189,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Stock Performance

Shares of APOC stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.