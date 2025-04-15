Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 74,846 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $863.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

