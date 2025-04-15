Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,392 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.27% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,420,000 after acquiring an additional 403,827 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 735,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

