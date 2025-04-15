Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,992 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ON worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

