Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,337,000. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,268,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,441,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.