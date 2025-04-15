CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNA Financial by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 661,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 363,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,859,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,129,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $319,125.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 718,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,665,573.28. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNA opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

