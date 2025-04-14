Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 390.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $225.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average is $356.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.73.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

