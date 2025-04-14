Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,451 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405,169 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 756,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 433.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.83 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $218.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

