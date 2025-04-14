Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,427 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $262,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 437,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

