Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,111 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.
In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DYN opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
