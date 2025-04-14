Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $7.02 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

