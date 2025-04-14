Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Synaptics worth $144,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.