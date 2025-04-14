Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 12.0 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $940.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.