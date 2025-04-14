Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Royal Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $181.51.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

