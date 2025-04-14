Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

