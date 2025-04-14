Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $134,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Morningstar by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $410,329.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,130,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,495,275.46. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $273.35 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

