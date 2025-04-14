iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after purchasing an additional 459,851 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,870,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after buying an additional 116,769 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.03 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

