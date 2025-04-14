HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,793,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,668,000 after acquiring an additional 914,289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HDFC Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,917,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,772,000 after purchasing an additional 113,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

HDB stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.