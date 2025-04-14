Fmr LLC Sells 986,388 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 986,388 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $146,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 922.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 671,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 605,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

