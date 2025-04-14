Fmr LLC Sells 1,383,919 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383,919 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Valaris worth $139,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAL opened at $31.61 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

