Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,740 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.79% of Installed Building Products worth $137,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after buying an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 373,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $167.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.85 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

