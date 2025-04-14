Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,402 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.70% of Warrior Met Coal worth $133,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,232,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC opened at $47.31 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

