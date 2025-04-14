Fmr LLC Has $160.16 Million Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Ero Copper worth $160,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ero Copper by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 85,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:ERO opened at $10.46 on Monday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

