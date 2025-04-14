Fmr LLC Has $156.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,827 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.74% of Stantec worth $156,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,465,000 after acquiring an additional 166,063 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,479,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $85.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1574 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

