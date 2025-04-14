Fmr LLC Has $156.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,827 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.74% of Stantec worth $156,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,465,000 after acquiring an additional 166,063 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,479,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE STN opened at $85.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.00.
Stantec Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.