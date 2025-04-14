Fmr LLC Has $145.64 Million Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,938 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Warby Parker worth $145,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $14.83 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.