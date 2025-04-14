Fmr LLC Has $145.14 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $145,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

NDSN opened at $185.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average is $226.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

