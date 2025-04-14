Fmr LLC Has $144.66 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910,490 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $144,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 43.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $13.40 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

