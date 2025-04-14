Fmr LLC Has $142.61 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,033 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of HSBC worth $142,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in HSBC by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Stock Up 3.5 %

HSBC stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.81%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

