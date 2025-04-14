Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 238,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.40% of Federal Signal worth $135,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $76.19 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

