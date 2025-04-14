Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Copa worth $132,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Copa by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.