Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,059,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,691 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $130,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,431,000 after buying an additional 749,843 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,138,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 115,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $570,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

CM stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

