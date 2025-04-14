Fmr LLC Acquires 8,249,845 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,249,845 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Cogent Biosciences worth $129,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2,865.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 964,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 932,179 shares in the last quarter. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 418,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 382,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 300,062 shares during the period.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.