Fmr LLC Acquires 595,325 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,325 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $132,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $28.99 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

